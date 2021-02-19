Killeen man spends days helping those in need during winter storm

Not only has he delivered water since Sunday, but he has also given rides to the warming stations for anyone who needs it.

KILLEEN, Texas — The winter storm impacted thousands of Central Texans, but there are some good samaritans who remind us that we are not in this alone.

Killeen resident Daivone 2X knows what it's like to go without. During the winter storm, he lost his power and had to spend one night at a warming station. After he saw a Killeen police officer help a homeless man, he was inspired to do the same.

"He ended up putting gas in that man’s tank and I’m like 'Wow, if he's helping then I need to help too,'" Daivone 2X said.

After he delivered milk to Skyline Baptist Church Friday he made his way to Villa Del Rey Apartments where he opened his trunk and allowed residents to take as much water as they needed.



"It feels great. I thank him for coming out and helping,” one resident said. “Without running water, we can’t do a lot of things."



Not only has he delivered water since Sunday, but he has also given rides to the warming stations for anyone who needs it. Because of his efforts to serve the community, he admits he hasn't slept for days.

"Once the weather gets better, the streets get better, and the lights are on and we get some water back. I say tomorrow I will probably get some rest,” Daivone 2X said.

He also served the City of Copperas Cove and the elderly in Nolanville.

Daivone 2X said more than $1,000 was spent on those in need. If you would like to help donate you can email him at JustElite325@gmail.com He said hearing his 7-year-old daughter say she is proud of him is all the motivation he needs to keep going.