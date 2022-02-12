Killeen restaurant owner hosting fundraiser Saturday after building destroyed in fire

Just Cooking BBQ and More has been in Killeen for seven years and hope to continue business even after the unfortunate fire.

KILLEEN, Texas — Jr. Scott has been running his ‘Just Cooking BBQ and More' restaurant for the last seven years in Killeen. But on the day before Thanksgiving, an unexpected fire burned down a large portion of his business.

“A guy was helping out. He was trying to light a fire pit when he was not told to do that. Wind and fire don't mix so it caught up together. It was devastating," Scott explained.

Even after the unfortunate fire, Scott is still cooking for the Central Texas community and has a temporary location at the Harker Heights Event Center.

To raise money to rebuild his restaurant, a friend of Scott came up with a fundraising idea to other restaurant owners involved.

This Saturday at the Harker Heights Event Center, over 10 restaurants will be bringing their own dishes to sell, helping with the efforts of getting just cooking back on its feet.

"A lot of different vendors and caterers will be here selling their food items and will put all the proceeds towards just cooking,” Scott continued.

Scott says the support of the community has shown him what to be grateful for even after all of the loss.

“We're just trying to keep a float and keep on pushing we're gonna come back and we're going to bless the city like the city blessed us,"

That Girl Netia, Bobby B's Soul Food Kitchen & More, Krab Kingz Temple, Tom's Chicken & Ribs and More are some of the businesses participating in the fundraiser.