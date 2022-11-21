Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays

From local fundraisers to national charity drives, several Central Texas events aim to make the holidays a little more merry.

TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early.

Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.

These are just some of the events for local Texans to feel a little more at home for the holidays.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

The Salvation Army is one of the most well-known charitable organizations in the country, and their famous Red Kettle Campaign is already ringing bells at many local businesses.

The Red Kettle Campaign is not the organization's only holiday effort however, as the Angel Tree Program is also in full swing.

The Angel Tree Program is intended to provide toys and clothing to families who may be struggling to afford Christmas gifts.

Angel Trees can be found at local malls, grocery stores and other businesses. Trees are decorated with paper angels that represent children or seniors who may not receive a gift this Christmas.

Anyone can "adopt" one of these angels to provide a gift for their chosen recipient. Gifts will be distributed on Monday, Dec. 12 at The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple, TX.

Gifts can also be purchased on line at www.walmartangeltree.com , and more information can be found at www.salvationarmybellcounty.org .

Rotary Club of Temple's Fill the Truck

The Rotary Club of Temple will actually be hosting two fundraising events the First Friday event on Dec. 2. The first of these is "Fill the Truck".

"Fill the Truck" is an effort to help alleviate the shortages that many local food pantries are facing this year.

“The goal is to fill the truck with food items, can goods, boxed goods, and other non-perishable items,” said Rotary Club President Jason Duckworth. “Everything collected will be provided to the Temple Christian Outreach for their food pantry.”

A decorated pick-up will be in front of Corky's and the Tour Temple building at 13 South 2nd St. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Temple Rotary Club joins the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Just a few blocks away from "Fill the Truck", the Rotary Club of Temple will also be supporting the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

A member of the Rotary Club will be ringing the bell dressed as Santa's "Papa Elf" from 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of Fire Base Brewing at 8 South 11st St on Dec. 2 as well.

All proceeds will go towards The Salvation Army of Bell County.

Milam County & District Attorney's Office Tree of Angels Ceremony

On Tuesday, Dec 6th at 6:30 p.m. the Milam County & District Attorney's Office will sponsor their 24th Annual "Tree of Angels" Ceremony at the Milam County Museum, located at 112 West First St. in downtown Cameron.

"Tree of Angels" is a program that is celebrated across Texas every year. It gives victims of violent crime and the families of victims a chance to place an angel ornament on a special Christmas tree in support or memory of their loved one.

Members of the armed forces will also be remembered and honored during the ceremony. Military families are invited to place angels on the tree in honor of their loved ones as well. Everyone is invited to attend to show support for families.

Participants are asked to bring an angel ornament with the first and last name of the person they wish to honor. Those not able to attend but who would still like to place an angel can contact Lorena Banda at 254-697-7013 or at lbanda@milamcounty.net.

Morgan's Point Resort VFA Santa Pal Program

The Morgan's Point Resort Volunteer Fire Association has begun their Santa Pal program, where residents can donate toys and food for less fortunate children in the community.

Applications became available on Nov. 14, and will be open until Dec. 2. Drop boxes for donations can be found at the Morgan's Point Resort City Hall, Backyard BBQ, Top Donuts, Fellowship Baptists Church and the Morgan's Point Resort Safety Center.