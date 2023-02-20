Killeen Veteran forms ministry to serve community in a different way; enter raffle to support

Lisa Jimmerson has always had the dream to serve her community. Her new "God Sees you Ministry" in Killeen gives back to those who might not have as much.

KILLEEN, Texas — It was always Lisa Jimmerson's dream to give back to her community when she left the army. Today she runs the God Sees You Ministry.

Jimmerson's goal is to feed every person who needs to be fed in Killeen.

She and her ministry held their first food drive on Feb. 15, where they served barbeque brisket sandwiches, water and chips at Walking on Water Church in Killeen and they hope this turns into a weekly event.

The food drive runs every other week with the next one scheduled for March 1.

This isn't just a food drive. Jimmerson and her colleagues make sure to take down everyone's information who receives food.

The goal is to keep up with everyone, making sure they're okay afterwards.

The ministry wants to expand their outreach and start a community baby shower in April and a drug awareness class in May.

They can't do this without the support of the community. There are a few ways to support the ministry directly, one of them being a raffle.

Click here to find information on how to enter the raffle. The money from it goes to supporting the new ministry's initiatives.

Jimmerson said she continues to give back because she knows it's what is right and needed for the community in Killeen.

"I would like to see this program grow to where we're feeding them everyday," she said.

With every meal comes a prayer from pastor Kevin Lovell with Walking on Water Church. With his prayer, he hopes for everyone to seek what they do not have.