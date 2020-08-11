Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Waco-area this week

WACO, Texas — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Waco this week. Yes, that's right, the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels.
From November 9-16 two Oscar Mayer spokespersons, forming part of the "Hotdogger team," will host and attend events throughout the Waco-area.
Katie Ferguson, known as "Ketchup Katie," and Rachel Aul, a.k.a. "Relish Rachel," will participate in events including a food drive, a Veteran's parade, meet and greets, nursing home visits and more.
Here is the list of events included so far:
Tuesday, November 9
- "Stuff-A-Wienermobile" Thanksgiving Food Drive with Shepard's Heart Food Bank, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Campus "Meat and Greet" at Baylor University, with the time still to be determined
Wednesday, November 10
- Grosebeck Nursing Home Home visits and Veteran's Day parade and lunch, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Campus "Meat and Greet" at Baylor, with the time still to be determined
- "Meat and Greet" at the Piper Center at Baylor, from 4-4:30 p.m.
Friday, November 13
- Ascension at Home Nursing Facilities visits, from 9-11 a.m.
Saturday, November 14
- Waco Downtown Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Cameron Park Zoo, from 1-3 p.m.
The Wienermobile has been crisscrossing the U.S. since 1936 and the Hotdogger program has been running since 1988. The Hotdoggers are a group of 12 college graduates with ab "appetite for fun" who "relish" the opportunity to be brand spokesperson for Oscar Mayer, according to a release from the company.