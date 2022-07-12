Temple philanthropist launches fundraiser for children’s hospital mural

Dickson hopes the mural will give hope to the staff, parents, families, and children who need it.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple lawyer and philanthropist Allison Dickson is hosting her seventh annual fundraiser and is dedicating her efforts towards getting a mural made at the McLane Children's Medical Center.

Dickson has had first hand experience with being a patient at McLane. When she was 15 months old, doctors told Dickson's parents she was diagnosed with a rare form of Werdnig-Hoffman Muscular Dystrophy.

"The doctors told me I wouldn't live pass three years old. Well I'm now 43 years old and I'm still here," Dickson shared.

She went on to explain how she wouldn't have gotten this far without the support of family, friends, and the community throughout all of these years.

For her annual fundraiser, she's shining a light on the healing garden at the McLane Children's Hospital. The healing garden was completed a few years back but there's a blank wall near the garden entrance that Dickson thinks should be painted.

"The wall and door leading to this amazing space is blank and in need of some magic in the form of a beautifully designed mural. It will feature butterflies, a caterpillar, a praying mantis and a variety of foliage," Dickson continued.

She hopes when people visit the healing garden, they will be able to walk into it while seeing something beautiful and inspiring.

To get this mural painted, Dickson is raising $15,000.

She began fundraising efforts in early December and the last day she's taking donations is Dec. 20.