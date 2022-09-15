Feedback wanted on new pipeline connecting Belton, Stillhouse Hollow lakes

The Brazos River Authority is presenting plans for a pipeline project at the Bell County Expo Center on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos River Authority is announcing a pipeline project to connect Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake within the next 8 years.

River Authority Regional Manager Brad Brunett told 6 News Thursday the population in South Bell County has continued to grow and project will help ensure water service to customers in that area.

Stillhouse Hollow Lake is, according to Brunett, only half as large as Belton in its ability to provide water to the area. By having a pipeline to move water from Belton to Stillhouse, the area would be better prepared for droughts.

This would also give the Brazos River Authority more flexibility to serve Williamson county and the Georgetown area. Brunett said there is already a pipeline between Stillhouse Hollow lake and Georgetown Lake.

The Brazos River Authority will be using several existing easements in Bell County to build that pipeline but will still need to use some private land. Brunett said they will decide on the final path after getting community feedback.

"We have a project to present, and some of the alternatives that we have considered. Now it's just getting it out to the public so that people in the area know what's going on and anybody that's got comments or ideas has the opportunity to provide those," Brunett said.

The Brazos River Authority will hold a public meeting Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center. Brunett said this is a preferred route but they also have some alternatives available.

Brunett said the Brazos River Authority does have the ability to use eminent domain but they have never actually needed to do so on these projects.