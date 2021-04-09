Annual Westfest celebrates Czech heritage in Central Texas

When you see past the carnival food and Ferris wheel, it's evident how much Westfest means to those of Czech descent.

WEST, Texas — Since 1976, Westfest has been rolling into West, Texas to celebrate the Czech heritage present in the area.

After settlers immigrated to this part of the Lonestar State more than 100 years ago, the area has developed a rich culture identity. Westfest is a great example of that.

“A lot of us here in West have a Czech background and it means a lot to us to be able to go out and dance in front of a lot of people and keep that heritage alive," said Chasen Smith, a junior at West High School.

Smith was preparing to dance in the festival. The polka is a very popular activity that goes on at the festival and with three years of experience under his belt, it's a hobby that means a lot to him.

“Our heritage is based off of Czech and you know in late Germany a lot of people moved here a long time ago and we try to carry out that heritage with the dancing.”

The festival is more than just entertainment. It's an opportunity for many around Texas to come and learn when their ancestors immigrated to America and how they got here. Thanks to the McLennan-Hill Czech Heritage Society of Texas, you can look through passenger lists and find out that information.

"We need to know where we came from," said Carol Moravec, a volunteer with the society.

She said she enjoys learning and educating about the culture. She and her family have been coming to Westfest since its inception, when she said donkey baseball was played.

“We’ve been to some of the ports where they brought the immigrants over," Moravec said. "If you look at these passenger lists, you can tell how small some of the ships were and how they evolved into being bigger ships.”

With thousands coming from all over Texas, it's an opportunity for the community to raise funds for a variety of projects, including various athletic facilities for youth groups, senior citizen activities, a community center, library and other civic and cultural programs.