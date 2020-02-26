PERRYTON, Texas —

Two-hundred-sixty-two cattle were stolen on Feb. 18 from the Bill Merydith Ranch on 14135 County Road U in Perryton.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston said Bob Adcock, owner of the ranch the cattle were stolen from, has added $10,000 of his own money to the $1,000 reward offered by Operation Cow Thief.

That reward will be paid to a person that provides information that leads to the arrest of who is responsible for stealing the cattle, according to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Adcock said most of the steers and heifers were black, but some were red with mixed colors. They each weighed between 500 and 550 pounds and are branded with “Lazy 11” on their left shoulder.

“Any theft, but especially one of this magnitude, can just be devastating to a rancher,” Eggleston said. “If you know something about this crime, please come forward so we can help him recover those animals.”

Eggleston said all information is kept confidential. If you have any information, please call 888-830-2333.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Aircraft returning from South Korea temporarily delayed for two sick Fort Hood soldiers

Rockdale woman punched, squeezed one-year-old girl to death out of frustration, affidavit says

Temple police reports a 12 percent crime decrease in 2019