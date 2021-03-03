Police: 19-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in Temple

Police said 19-year-old Cobe Hilliard was shot near the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 24th Street.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the man who was shot and later killed following a drive-by shooting in the area early Tuesday morning.

Hilliard was in his vehicle when he was shot by someone in another vehicle near the intersection, police said. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cody Weems with TPD confirmed Hilliard died from his injuries.

Police still have no suspect information at this time.

No other information was released.