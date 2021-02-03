Man fighting for his life after drive-by shooting in Temple

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 24th Street.

TEMPLE, Texas — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot during a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police say they were called to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple around 1 a.m. in response to a shooting victim.

Officers were told the victim was shot inside his vehicle by someone in another vehicle near the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 24th Street.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, police say.

No other information was released.