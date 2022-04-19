Alleged shooter calls police on himself after shooting a man in 'self-defense', police say

Beverly Hills PD say around 3:57 p.m., they received a call about a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound at 708 S. Valley Mills Drive.

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — An alleged 'self-defense' shooting is under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department after a man called police saying he had shot a man on Tuesday.

Beverly Hills PD say around 3:57 p.m., they received a call about a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound at 708 S. Valley Mills Drive.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found the suspected shooter had fled, according to the news release.

After further investigation, it was found that the suspected shooter had called the Waco Police Department claiming to have shot a person in self-defense.

According to the news release, Waco PD detained and released the man to the Beverly Hills PD for further investigation.

The 24-year-old victim is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident is still currently under investigation by Beverly Hills Police Department.