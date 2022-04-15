Waco PD find male shot dead in his home on Good Friday

Police say they got a call about an unresponsive victim at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane at 6:02 a.m.

WACO, Texas — A male was found dead in his Waco home Friday morning, according to the Waco Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the male dead with a gunshot wound, police say.

Waco PD said no arrests were made. Its detectives said they only have little information at this time.

If you know anything about this deadly shooting, call Waco PD at 254-750-7500. You can also report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 where you could be rewarded up to $2,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

This marks the 11th murder for the city this year.