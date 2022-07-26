Amber Alert discontinued for 3 Lampasas children; children not located, sheriff's office says

When 6 News reached out to the Lampasas Sheriff's Office, they confirmed the Amber Alert was expired, however, they said the children haven't been located.

LAMPASAS, Texas

An Amber Alert that was issued over the weekend for three missing children from Lampasas, Texas was discontinued Tuesday night.

When 6 News reached out to the Lampasas Sheriff's Office, they confirmed the Amber Alert was expired, however, they said the children haven't been located.

At this time, no other information was released.

The alert was issued on July 22 after Kristine Whitehead reportedly abducted her three children, identified as 3-year-old Kristine, 4-year-old Christine and 6-year-old Christopher Robertson II.

According to the sheriff's office, she was ordered by the District Court of Lampasas/Bell Counties to surrender the children to their father on June 3 at the Copperas Cove Police Department, but never showed up.

She then failed to show up to her custody hearing on July 22.

