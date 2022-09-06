Accused Belton stabber must wear ankle monitor as condition of release

Caysen Allison's bond was also recently reduced to $175,000 earlier this week.

BELTON, Texas — Caysen Tyler Allison, charged with the murder of a Belton High School student, was bonded out of the Bell County Jail, as confirmed by authorities.

As part of the terms of his release, Allison must wear an ankle monitor. He was bonded out Friday afternoon with a commercial bond around 2:30 p.m., as stated by authorities.

Allison, 18, is accused of fatally stabbing Jose "Joe" Luis Ramirez Jr. on May 3rd. Allison's bond was reduced to $175,000 on July 14th.

Allison's bond was originally set at $1 million with a separate charge for assault set at $15,000, according to jail records.

Back in May, Allison told police he stabbed Ramirez once during a fight. Police found a folding knife at his home covered in what they suspected was blood, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News.

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted Allison on a murder charge on June 9.