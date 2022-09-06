x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Accused Belton stabber must wear ankle monitor as condition of release

Caysen Allison's bond was also recently reduced to $175,000 earlier this week.

More Videos

BELTON, Texas — Caysen Tyler Allison, charged with the murder of a Belton High School student, was bonded out of the Bell County Jail, as confirmed by authorities. 

As part of the terms of his release, Allison must wear an ankle monitor. He was bonded out Friday afternoon with a commercial bond around 2:30 p.m., as stated by authorities. 

Allison, 18, is accused of fatally stabbing Jose "Joe" Luis Ramirez Jr. on May 3rd. Allison's bond was reduced to $175,000 on July 14th.

Allison's bond was originally set at $1 million with a separate charge for assault set at $15,000, according to jail records.

Credit: Bell County

Allison told police he stabbed Ramirez once during the fight. Police found a folding knife at his home covered in what they suspected was blood, according to the affidavit.

Back in May, Allison told police he stabbed Ramirez once during a fight. Police found a folding knife at his home covered in what they suspected was blood, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News.

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted Allison on a murder charge on June 9.

More on KCENtv.com:

RELATED: Bond for 18-year-old charged with Belton High School murder reduced to $175K

RELATED: Belton High stabbing suspect indicted on charge of Murder

 

Paid Advertisement