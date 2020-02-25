MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A Milam County judge raised the bond to $3,000,000 Friday for a woman indicted on a capital murder charge for the killing of a 20-month-old baby girl.

Shawn Vincent Boniello, 30, who is also known as Shayla Angelina Boniello, was indicted for the murder of Patricia Ann "Annie" Rader.

The investigation started when police were called to a home in Rockdale on Dec. 3, 2018. Fifteen days later, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said his office would pursue a charge of capital murder of a child younger than 10 years of age and endangering a child.

The charge is punishable by death or life without parole, according to Texas law.

