Copperas Cove Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run

Police said the driver drove away after hitting a Honda at the intersection of South FM 116 and US Highway 190.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove police are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the driver was in a Ford Econoline van when he turned into the path of a Honda CRV at the intersection of South Farm-to-Market Road 116 and US Highway 190.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The driver of the van drove away from the scene.

During the course of the investigation, police determined the suspect did not own the van and did not have permission to drive it.