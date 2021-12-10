Copperas Cove library hosting Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival

The event will include storytelling, music, hands-on crafts, live animals and much more this Saturday.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Public Library is hosing an Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival this Saturday.

The event will include storytelling, music, hands-on crafts, live animals and much more. The event is family friendly and open to the public. Donations will also be accepted.

The event will be held at the library, located at 501 S. Main St., on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The library is hosting the event along with the Copperas Cove Historical Society and the Copperas Cove ISD Junior Historians.