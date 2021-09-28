x
Crime

Corpus Christi couple arrested in alleged homicide

Terry Stafford, 29, and Mercedes Martinez, 22, were taken into custody after Corpus Christi Police pursued the suspects in North- Central Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a Corpus Christi murder, officials say. 

Stafford is accused of shooting 44-year-old James Wesley Lucas Jr. 

Credit: CCPD

Martinez has an outstanding warrant for failure to report a felony and hindering apprehension. 

Credit: CCPD

The couple were apprehended for allegedly shooting Lucas at a local Stripes in the 4100 block of Ayers and Horne Rd. on Sept. 20.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. 

Officers found Lucas with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the couple will later be extradited to Nueces at a later time. 

This case is still under investigation according to investigators. If you have any information about this case, please call Corpus Christi Police Robbery and Homicide Dectivites at 361-886-2840.

