Coryell County Sheriff's Office looking for escaped inmate

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office, K9 units and DPS were all involved in the manhunt.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — An escaped inmate was on the loose in Coryell County Monday. The Sheriff's Department said they were looking for Brandon Hogan.

Hogan is described as a white male, 5'9", 158 lbs. with balding light brown or blonde hair.

Investigators said Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery on 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction Monday morning.

He's believed to be on foot and has reportedly taken off his black and white striped jail-issued shirt. At the time of his escape, investigators believed he was still wearing the matching pants and may now be wearing a white shirt.

The Sheriff's Office is urging people to not approach him, but to call 254-865-7201 instead. People are being asked to avoid the area.