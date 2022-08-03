Death of woman found in aftermath of Killeen apartment fire to be investigated as homicide

KILLEEN, Texas — Days after a woman was found dead in a Killeen apartment following a fire, the Killeen Police Department announced her death would be investigated as a homicide.
Police identified the victim Wednesday as 49-year-old Robin Lynn Ashford.
The fire happened in the 4300 block of Lake Road around 1:43 a.m. Monday. When the Killeen Fire Department arrived, they found heavy smoke and a woman's body.
Ashford was recovered and paramedics tried to resuscitate her, but couldn't, police said. She was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m.
Police said both the Killeen police and fire departments are actively interviewing witnesses to help them in their investigation.
If you have any information please contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
