Death of woman found in aftermath of Killeen apartment fire to be investigated as homicide

The fire happened in the 4300 block of Lake Road around 1:43 a.m. Monday.

KILLEEN, Texas — Days after a woman was found dead in a Killeen apartment following a fire, the Killeen Police Department announced her death would be investigated as a homicide.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as 49-year-old Robin Lynn Ashford.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of Lake Road around 1:43 a.m. Monday. When the Killeen Fire Department arrived, they found heavy smoke and a woman's body.

Ashford was recovered and paramedics tried to resuscitate her, but couldn't, police said. She was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m.

Police said both the Killeen police and fire departments are actively interviewing witnesses to help them in their investigation.