Defense team asks to delay sentencing hearing for woman guilty in connection to Vanessa Guillen's disappearance, murder

In November, 2022 Aguilar pleaded guilty to four counts in connection to the disappearance and murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

WACO, Texas — New court documents show Cecily Aguilar's defense team is asking the court to delay the sentencing hearing that is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 5 at the federal courthouse in Downtown Waco.

According to the documents, Aguilar's defense team had brought in an expert psychiatric witness to testify at the sentencing hearing.

However, the defense team says that it notified the court over 30 days before the hearing on March 3 that the witness would be unable to testify on the scheduled date.

In the Request for Relief section of the documents, the defense team states, "Counsel respectfully requests that the Court reset the sentencing hearing to a date agreed upon by the parties and approved by this Court to provide adequate time for the defense expert to prepare for the hearing."

The judge has not yet ruled on the motion to delay the sentencing hearing.

Aguilar faces up to 30 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine, according to the Department of Justice.

