Fort Hood soldier indicted on murder charges for shooting death of girlfriend

FORT HOOD, Texas — Micheal Leonard Moore, a former Fort Hood soldier, has been indicted on murder charges for the death of his 34-year-old girlfriend back in September, according to Bell County records.

Moore and the victim were involved in a domestic dispute when he pulled out a handgun and shot her multiple times, according to the affidavit 6 News obtained.

After, he was later arrested on the Fort Hood base by military police, according to Killeen PD.

Moore remains in the Bell County Jail on a million-dollar bond.

6 News will keep you updated as the story develops.