Fort Hood soldier indicted on murder charges for shooting death of girlfriend

Moore was arrested for the death of his girlfriend back in September, according to Killeen Police.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Micheal Leonard Moore, a former Fort Hood soldier, has been indicted on murder charges for the death of his 34-year-old girlfriend back in September, according to Bell County records. 

Moore and the victim were involved in a domestic dispute when he pulled out a handgun and shot her multiple times, according to the affidavit 6 News obtained

After, he was later arrested on the Fort Hood base by military police, according to Killeen PD. 

Moore remains in the Bell County Jail on a million-dollar bond.

