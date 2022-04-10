Coryell County deputies ask to 'check your cameras' in search of escaped inmate

Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5'9," 158 lbs. with balding light brown or blonde hair.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to check their security cameras to see if there are any sightings of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office posted the request on Facebook where they asked all hunters, farmers and landowners in the Leon Junction-Flat-Oglesby-Mound area to check their game cameras for any sightings of him.

"Anyone who believes they have footage showing Hogan or activity potentially related to the ongoing search for him is asked to call the CCSO at (254) 865-7201 or 911. We will send someone to review the footage," it wrote.