Downsville man Man arrested for animal cruelty charges, 17 dogs rescued

WACO, Texas — Juan Villarreal has been arrested on five counts of Animal Cruelty No Livestock after 17 dogs were found inside of his home with no air conditioner and little food, according to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were made aware of the alleged animal conditions on a late Aug. 12 night. They went out to the home the next day around 2 p.m. to assess the situation, according to Sheriff McNamara. The Downsville, TX home was located on the 1000 block of S.Third Street Road.

McNamara described the home as being in one of the worse conditions he has seen in quite a while.

"There was no AC they [animas] were trapped in the house with cattle paddles and wire on the windows," he said.

Animal control services were also called to the home to assist with the rescue. Two dogs, according to McNamara, were outside when authorities arrived and were very aggressive.

There have been other incidents involving the dogs being aggressive and killing other dogs in the neighborhood, according to reports.

The animals showed clear signs of neglect, with one of the seventeen dogs found in the home suffering from Parvo, according to McNamara. Short for Parvovirus, the virus is transmitted from dog to dog through fecal matter and vomit, according to McNamara.

All animals were taken to the Waco Animal Shelter after three separate trips were made to the home by Animal Control, as reported.

For now, Villarreal waits in the McLennan County jail.