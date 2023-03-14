Judge denies motion to dismiss rape charges against founding member of well known search and recovery team

According to documents filed on Nov. 3, 2022, Jared Leisek was charged with rape of child for his crimes committed in Utah in 1992.

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Judge Mandy Larsen has denied defendant Jared Leisek's motion to dismiss the charge of rape of child that allegedly occurred sometime in 1992 on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Documents filed on Nov. 3, 2022 state that Leisek had sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old girl in 1992, he was allegedly either 16 or 17-years-old at the time.

Leisek's defense team argued three points: The statute of limitations ran out, the victim consented and the court can't try an adult for a crime committed as a juvenile.

In these newly released documents the court explains that amendments to an eight-year statute of limitations rule allows prosecution of sexual abuse of a child anytime within four years after the offense is reported to law enforcement.

The court also states in the documents that a 10-year-old cannot consent to sexual intercourse in Utah.

Lastly, the court explains how the state allows prosecution for the rape of a child that is alleged to have occurred when Leisek was between 14 and 18-years-old. However, sentencing limitations are a possibility as the document states that the court should impose a sentence that is consistent with one that would be made in juvenile court.

Leisek is a founding member of Adventures with a Purpose, a search and recovery dive team that has helped solve 26 missing person cold cases since 2019.

To view the information on the initial documents filed against Leisek, visit here.