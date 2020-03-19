HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection to a murder that recently happened at Club Krush in Harker Heights.

Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin was taken into custody March 18 in Austin in reference to a murder warrant.

Franklin was transported to the Bell County Jail where he remains in custody. Bond was set at $1,000,000.

Harker Heights Fire Department EMS responded to a call at Club Krush that reported a shooting with injuries. The victim was taken to Scot & White Hospital where he died as a result of the injuries. The victim was 32-year-old Michael Anthony Hackney, Jr. of Killeen.

The investigation is ongoing by the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.