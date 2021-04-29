Killeen officer back at work after shooting, killing man experiencing mental health episode

Reynaldo Contreras was put on administrative leave after he reportedly shot and killed Patrick Lynn Warren Sr., 52, at his home on Jan. 10.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department officer who shot and killed a man who was having a mental health episode back in January is back on the job, but working administrative duties, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday.

Reynaldo Contreras was put on administrative leave after he reportedly shot and killed 52-year-old Patrick Lynn Warren Sr. at his home on Jan. 10.

The department released graphic body camera footage days later, which showed Contreras responding to the call.

The footage begins with Contreras pulling up to the house and coming to the front door. He's invited inside then leaves again to deescalate the situation and wait for backup, according to Kimble.

The footage shows Warren coming out of the house just 90 seconds later. He constantly repeats the phrase "take it by faith" and starts walking into the yard at Contreras. At this same time, Contreras is seen moving backward and telling Warren to get on the ground. He verbally warns Warren that he will use the Taser two times before finally deploying it.

Warren then falls to the ground and Contreras tells Warren to stay on the ground.

Instead, Warren gets back up and continues toward Contreras while picking up speed. The officer tries to retreat out of the yard while warning Warren that he is going to shoot him. As Warren closes the distance at the edge of the front yard, Contreras fires his gun three times.

At the time the body camera footage was released, Police Chief Charles Kimble said he believed Contreras waited until the last possible second to use force.

Contreras is a five-year veteran with KPD. It is not known if he will face any criminal charges in this case.