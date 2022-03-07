Killeen Police identify third murder victim of year in city

The 31-year-old was found dead in a home on North Gray Street after he had been shot, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department identified the man who died from a shooting over the weekend where a woman was also injured.

On Monday, police said they found 31-year-old Ketrelle Bolden dead inside a home in the 1300 block of of North Gray Street around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police found him after they were called out to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Dean Avenue. There, they found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot, police said. She was taken to the hospital where she remains in stable condition, police said.

While at the scene, police were also told about Bolden being a victim of the shooting, police said.

When police got to the residence on Gray Street, Bolden was found dead, police said. His death marks the third murder in Killeen for 2022, police added.