Man dies, another injured after argument in Killeen home ends in gunfire

Police are investigating how an argument lead to the death of a 39-year-old man in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A late night argument between two men in a Killeen home resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man, in the early morning hours of Halloween, police said.

The man who died was identified Tuesday as Jhirmack Wartell Brown.

Police said they were called around 2:34 a.m. regarding gunshots on the 1200 block of Middleton St. When police got there they found two men had been shot.

Killeen police said when they did their initial investigation, they found out the men were arguing inside of the home. At some point, both men pulled out guns and fired at each other, according to Killeen police.

Brown died in the home. The second man, 43, was in stable condition at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Temple as of Tuesday afternoon.

6 News asked Killeen police if they knew whether the man who survived would be charged but they would only say the investigation was ongoing.