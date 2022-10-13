Killeen shooting suspect barricades himself in home

Police say that the victim was able to get away and seek help after the shooting.

KILLEEN, Texas — One person has been shot in an incident in north Killeen on Oct. 12, says the Killeen Police Department.

Police say that officers responded to a call about a shooting on Cedarview Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Police believe that the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute between the victim and the alleged shooter. They say that the victim was able to get away and seek help after being shot.

According to the KPD, the suspect barricaded himself in his home when officers arrived and refused to come out. The department reports that the Tactical Response Unit was deployed at 11:09 p.m., and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Police report that the alleged suspect has been taken to Killeen City Jail, and the victim has been taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and have not released any further information.