Harker Heights shooting leaves one man dead, one in custody

Harker Heights police arrest and charge Roger Lee Sanders Jr., 31, for shooting a man to death during an argument, per a press release.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 900 block of Indian Trail on Oct. 5. Around 10:47 p.m., police arrived at the scene and found one man dead from a gunshot.

An unidentified man and Sanders Jr. had gotten into an argument that resulted in gunfire. Sanders Jr. left the scene before police arrived, as stated by Harker Heights PD. Sanders was later arrested on Oct. 6 after police were able to charge him with murder.

Sanders Jr.'s bond has been set at $1,000,000.00 and if released will be ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor, which will stop him from going within 1,000 feet of any location of any member of the victim’s family. He will also not be allowed to have or purchase any firearms.

