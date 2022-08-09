Lacy Lakeview woman indicted for Capital Murder after killing neighbor with shotgun

A McLennan County Grand Jury has officially indicted Cynthia Ellen Ming for murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A Lacy Lakeview woman has been indicted for Capital Murder after being accused of killing her neighbor in September.

According to a police affidavit, Cynthia Ellen Ming was arrested in September after an incident where she allegedly murdered her neighbor Angie Moore with a shotgun, claiming that Moore had "killed her dog".

On Tuesday, Sept. 6 just before midnight, Lacy Lakeview Police were called out to the home of victim Angie Moore at 425 Whispering Ave. Moore called police because of someone trying to break into her home through a window, per the affidavit.

She told officers she had a gun -- later revealed to be a shotgun -- and was going to use it to defend herself, the affidavit states.

However, when an officer arrived, he noticed the suspect of the call was "completely naked," per the affidavit.

Another officer arrived at the home and saw the naked woman, later identified as Cynthia Ellen Ming. She was covered in blood and tried to run away from officers into the roadway, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit reads that the second officer had to deploy his stun gun to try and stop her, but "the taser was ineffective." The officer was able to eventually get Ming on the ground and in handcuffs.

Meanwhile in the home, police found Moore's body "laying in a large pool of blood," per the affidavit. Authorities tried giving her CPR, but it failed. Moore died at the scene, police said.

While under arrest at the hospital, Ming told medical personnel that when she entered Moore's home, "[Moore] had a gun... grabbed the gun from her [and] shot her in the head," according to the affidavit.

"Cynthia then again stated that she 'murdered her' due to her killing her dog," the officer wrote in the affidavit.

During her evaluation, authorities noticed Ming had several cuts on her and "Cynthia stated to medical personnel that she received her wounds from going [through] the window."

After medical evaluation, Ming was charged with first-degree murder and taken to the McLennan County Jail. She has since been indicted for Capital Murder over the incident by a McLennan County Grand Jury.