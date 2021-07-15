Affidavit: Wisconsin man arrested, accused of having sex with 11-year-old girl

According to jail records, Alan Brian Kozik was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is a first-degree felony.

TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-year-old from Wisconsin was arrested last week for reportedly having sex with an 11-year-old girl in her Temple home, according to police records.

His arrest affidavit states that Kozik was found inside the 11-year-old's home on July 7. A woman living in the house said she reportedly heard his voice and found him in the girl's bathroom. She and the other man living in the home said they didn't recognize or know him.

The Temple Police Department was called out to the home where they were able to identify Kozik and took him in for questioning.

When questioned, Kozik reportedly admitted he engaged in sexual activity with the girl and had sex with her, the affidavit states. He told police he thought she was 14 or 15, the affidavit adds.

The girl was questioned and identified "Alan" as the man having sex with her, the affidavit states.