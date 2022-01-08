x
Crime

Man indicted for murder in Temple hitchhiker stabbing

Justin G. Boswell was indicted Wednesday for the stabbing in July.

TEMPLE, Texas — Justin Glenn Boswell has officially been indicted in the murder of Rowdy Mays, who was allegedly killed after picking up a hitchhiker in July.

According to the Temple Police Department, Mays was found stabbed to death on July 28. Police believe that he had picked up a hitchhiker, who murdered him and stole his vehicle.

Boswell was arrested on July 30 after a tip off by a caller led Rockdale Officers to arrest him on Highway 77 overpass at US 79. 

Boswell, 31, was booked into the Bell County Jail on a murder charge, and held on a $1 million bond. 

Boswell was officially indicted for the murder of Mays on Oct. 26 by a Bell County grand Jury.

