Man indicted for murder in Temple hitchhiker stabbing

TEMPLE, Texas — Justin Glenn Boswell has officially been indicted in the murder of Rowdy Mays, who was allegedly killed after picking up a hitchhiker in July.

According to the Temple Police Department, Mays was found stabbed to death on July 28. Police believe that he had picked up a hitchhiker, who murdered him and stole his vehicle.

Boswell was arrested on July 30 after a tip off by a caller led Rockdale Officers to arrest him on Highway 77 overpass at US 79.

Boswell, 31, was booked into the Bell County Jail on a murder charge, and held on a $1 million bond.

Boswell was officially indicted for the murder of Mays on Oct. 26 by a Bell County grand Jury.