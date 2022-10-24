x
Temple police asking for help identifying two suspects in theft

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Credit: Temple Police Department
Security pictures of two suspects in a theft at a Temple Walmart

TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart.

The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13.

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Tips can also be made at bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All reports to the Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.

