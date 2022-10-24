Temple police asking for help identifying two suspects in theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart.
The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13.
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
Tips can also be made at bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All reports to the Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.
