Man indicted for murder after killing his mother in Waco

WACO, Texas — A man who confessed to killing his mother in late May was indicted on an enhanced murder charge by a McLennan County grand jury on Aug. 19.

33-year-old Lonnie Bishop was arrested on May 31 after the Waco Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call.

According to officials, the incident happened in the 700 block of N. 11th Street. When they arrived, officers found Bishop on the porch of the residence. As officers began talking to Bishop, they heard him say that his mother was dead and that he had killed her, per officials.

The officers then took Bishop into custody and entered the home.

Waco Police found Lonnie Bishop's 57-year-old mother, Yun Bishop, in a bed with injuries caused from blunt force trauma, officials said. She was confirmed dead soon after.