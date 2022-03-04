Houston man shot, killed at an off-campus party in Waco identified

Police officials identified Joseph Craig Thomas Jr., 24, as the victim.

WACO, Texas — A Houston man was identified Monday as the person killed in shooting at an off-campus after-party involving Baylor students over the weekend.

According to a reports, Thomas was suspected of attending the after-party uninvited and was threatening people with a gun.

When officers were en route, the call changed to shots fired and a unidentified man shot and killed Thomas, per a news release.

Police say when they arrived the man who shot Thomas was not at the scene. As of Monday afternoon, detectives haven’t been able to identify the suspected shooter and are still waiting for him to reach out to learn how this incident occurred.

Thomas was not a Baylor student, according to police.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is encouraged to call police at 254-750- 7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.