Man wearing crocs and single latex glove wanted in Lacy Lakeview robbery

Lacy Lakeview police said the suspect robbed a Dollar General store.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A man dressed in all black with a surgical mask and a latex glove robbed a Dollar General store in Lacy Lakeview Tuesday, according to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

Police said the man walked into the store on New Dallas Highway just after 11 a.m. and robbed the cashier.

He was wearing black crocs, black shorts and a black hoodie. He had a surgical mask to cover his face and was wearing one latex glove, according to police.