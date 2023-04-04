x
Crime

Man wearing crocs and single latex glove wanted in Lacy Lakeview robbery

Lacy Lakeview police said the suspect robbed a Dollar General store.
Credit: Lacy Lakeview Police Department
Suspect in robbery of Lacy Lakeview Dollar General

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A man dressed in all black with a surgical mask and a latex glove robbed a Dollar General store in Lacy Lakeview Tuesday, according to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

Police said the man walked into the store on New Dallas Highway just after 11 a.m. and robbed the cashier.

He was wearing black crocs, black shorts and a black hoodie. He had a surgical mask to cover his face and was wearing one latex glove, according to police.

Police posted four surveillance photos to their Facebook page. They are asking anyone who might have information to help find the man to call them at 254-799-2479.

