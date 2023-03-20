Third arrest made in 2020 Killeen murder

Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, was shot in the head on Sept. 16, 2020.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department arrested a third person in connection to a 2020 murder, the department announced Monday.

Police say they arrested 26-year-old Tyshawn Vincente Navarro and charged him with the murder of 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton.

Hampton was shot in the head in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive on Sept. 16, 2020, police said. He was taken to the Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple by helicopter where he later died.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Navarro.

The other two people who were arrested in this case were 21-year-olds Antonio Trevon Edwards and Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps. Their bond was set to $1 million each.