Mother center of AMBER Alert could bond out of jail, with special conditions

Kristine Whitehead faces a bond of $110,000, but that bond also has some special conditions that could put even more pressure on the mother if she posts bail.

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Kristine Whitehead, the mother of three missing children at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued from Lampasas County turned herself in early Wednesday, according to the Lampasas County Jail. Her bond was set at $110,000.

Whitehead's three children are still missing as of Friday and she has now contacted an attorney to represent her. Still, the Lampasas County District Attorney told 6 News Whitehead's bond has some special conditions to try and get cooperation even if she manages to post bail.

District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order directing Whitehead to immediately surrender the children to their father, Christopher Robertson, on June 3rd. Whitehead instead disappeared with the children.

Greenwood said the first condition on the bond would be "Compliance with the conditions of the district court order." Greenwood told 6 News, if Whitehead bonded out and then failed to arrange for the children to be returned to the father, she could be arrested and returned to jail. Greenwood couldn't state exactly how long Whitehead would have to arrange this if she were to bond out of jail.

"At some point in time, I couldn't tell you when, I would file a motion with the district judge asking him to revoke the bonds and issue another warrant for her arrest and the cycle starts all over again," Greenwood said.

Greenwood said the second condition of the bond is a "magistrates order of emergency protection" that states Whitehead may not contact her children directly.

"She cannot communicate with the kids directly at all. That is within the courts order," Greenwood said.

With both of those conditions in place, Whitehead would need to have an attorney or advocate communicate with the children and bring them to the father.

"I am hoping and praying the children are in a safe location with a caretaker that cares about the children. I would hope that she reach out to that caretaker and say we need to get these kids back to their parent, their dad. He's the only one who has lawful custody right now," Greenwood said.

Greenwood said the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office informed him that Whitehead had contacted attorney Mark Hull with The Hull firm out of Austin. He said the sheriff's office now cannot question Whitehead without an attorney present. He is still waiting for that firm to contact his office.

Whitehead currently remains in the Lampasas County Jail. Whitehead's $110,000 bond includes bond amounts for two charges: A bond of $100,000 for a kidnapping charge and a bond of $10,000 for interference with child custody.

An Amber Alert was first issued for Whitehead on July 22. Whitehead disappeared with her three children, identified as 3-year-old Kristine, 4-year-old Christine and 6-year-old Christopher Robertson II back in June but the Amber Alert was not issued right away.

This alert was issued more than a month after she disappeared with the children on June 3.