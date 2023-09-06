Waco PD says no charges are being filed following the death of a 70year-old woman at long-term care facility

Police say Tina Foster was assaulted during a disturbance on March 16 and died a few days later.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department announced that a grand jury decided that the person of interest in the homicide investigation of 70-year-old Tina Foster will not be charged on Friday, June 9.

According to the Department, officers responded to the long-term care facility, located in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. They reported that Foster had been assaulted during a disturbance when she entered another patient's room.

Police say Foster was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, but died a few days later on March 25.

Waco PD stated the Department was contacted by the Justice of the Peace who had pronounced Foster dead and ordered an autopsy. The autopsy indicated that Foster's cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the Department.

Foster's death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.