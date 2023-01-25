One person injured in Temple shooting

A potential suspect is being investigated, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — One person was injured after being shot Wednesday morning, according to the Temple Police Department.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of S. 31 Street. One man was shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A potential suspect, police say, is being investigated.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.