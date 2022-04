A Woodway man was found shot in the 1500 block of North 11th Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed in Waco over the weekend.

Police say they found Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45, of Woodway suffering from a gunshot wound after they were called out to the 1500 block of North 11th Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Miller was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.

No arrests were made and there is no suspect information.

Waco PD believe this shooting was an isolated incident.