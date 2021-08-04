Police ID man suspected of deadly Belton shooting

Police say 34-year-old Deon Shamburger murdered Jamel Jones on July 30 around 3:11 p.m. after a "personal dispute" in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department released the identity of the man they suspect who shot and killed a 39-year-old last Friday.

They believe Shamburger shot Jones in the torso, then fled the area in a car, Belton PD said.

Jones died at the scene.