Police ID woman shot, killed in Copperas Cove

Police also released the identity of the man who was shot and transported to the hospital.

The Copperas Cove Police Department identified the woman who was shot and killed in the city on Thursday.

On Friday, police sent a news release, which said the woman who died was 33-year-old Destiney Jassmund Carey.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Copperas Cove PD received a 911 call from someone in the 1000 block of Hobby Road, but the caller hung up, police said. Police still responded to the place where the call came from and found Carey and another person, 37-year old Kevin Frazier, had been shot.

Carey died on the scene while Frazier was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No other information about the incident was released at this time.

On Friday, Carey's 18-year-old daughter, D'Zira Cannon spoke to 6 News and described her mother as a joy to be around.

"My mom just always wanted to be happy she was always a fun person to be around her laugh just lit up the room she was everything," Cannon said.

She also described her mother as a hardworking small business owner.

"My mom was a hardworking woman," Cannon said. "She took care of all six of us. She was a nurse and she had two businesses in Killeen and was getting ready to set up her third location in Dallas."

She said she was devastated when she heard the news of her mother's death and plans to bring justice for her.

