Round Rock man drowns in Stillhouse Hollow Lake during camping trip

The sheriff's department was asked to perform a welfare check on the 72-year-old man on Friday after his wife called them concerned with how she had

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — A 72-year-old Round Rock man drowned in Stillhouse Hollow Lake sometime between Thursday and Friday, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department (BCSD).

The sheriff's department was asked to perform a welfare check on the man, identified as Dean Harbert, on Friday after his wife called them concerned with how she hadn't heard from him in over 24 hours.

She said her husband was camping at Union Grove Park on Stillhouse Lake over the past couple of days and that he contacted her every day. She said around noon on Thursday was the last time she heard from him.

BCSD's Marine One and the U.S. Corps of Engineers deployed boats and were able to find shortly after the search began.

Authorities were able to identify him and ordered an autopsy.

No other information was released at this time.