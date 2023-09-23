Second arrest in Livestock Cruelty Case, faces multiple charges

Hale faces bonds totaling $180,000 for the 18 criminal charges of her alleged unlawful activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Sabrina Hale, 37, found herself in handcuffs in Palo Pinto County, apprehended on warrants originating from Coryell County. These warrants included 14 counts of alleged Cruelty to Livestock Animal.

Hale is not solely facing accusations of animal cruelty. She is also in separate cases involving charges of Burglary of a Habitation, Criminal Mischief, and Theft of Property.

Currently confined to the Coryell County Jail, Hale faces bonds totaling $180,000 for the 18 criminal charges of her alleged unlawful activities.

This development comes as the aftermath of the Coryell County Sheriff's Office's diligent efforts in August, which resulted in the rescue of 11 abandoned horses from a property near Topsey. During the investigation, the carcasses of three additional horses were discovered on the same property, underscoring the severity of the animal cruelty allegations.