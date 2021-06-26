Saturday afternoon shooting leaves 3 injured in Temple

The Temple Police Department said the three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TEMPLE, Texas — Three people were injured in a shooting the afternoon of Saturday, June 26, according to the Temple Police Department.

Officers responded to the call just after 2:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Club Paradise, Temple police said.

Officers said the shooting stemmed from an altercation and that the three victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White with non-life-threatening injuries.