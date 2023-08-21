Suspect in custody after shots fired during road rage incident in Temple

Police said a vehicle was shot twice during a road rage incident along HK Dodgen Loop.

TEMPLE, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a vehicle was shot twice during a road rage incident in Temple on Aug. 21, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 1100 block of NE HK Dodgen Loop.

Police said they were told by the victim a suspect had pointed a black gun at them and shot their vehicle twice. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police described the suspect's vehicle as a white Hyundai Elantra, and said s man has been taken into custody in the case.

The case is reportedly under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, or at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.

Updates will be given as more information becomes available.